20 Jan, 2022 20:44
Jordan Peterson drops tenured professorship, blasts ‘stunningly corrupt enterprise’

“Diversity, inclusion and equity” are destroying academia, the conservative author has warned
Jordan Peterson speaks at the University of Amsterdam ©  Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson has announced he is resigning as a tenured professor at the University of Toronto, citing concerns with academia’s shift towards “Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity mandates,” which he appreciates as “DIE.” The abbreviated term is one of reasons behind Peterson’s resignation, which he announced in a Wednesday piece for the National Post. 

“The appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity is demolishing education and business,” Peterson wrote. 

The now-former professor said he “loved” his job and students, but voiced frustration that his “qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students … face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers.”

Impossible-to-meet diversity and political correctness standards are affecting both students and fellow staff members. Peterson refers to himself as “persona non grata” in his field because of his “unacceptable philosophical positions.” 

“How can I accept prospective researchers and train them in good conscience knowing their employment prospects to be minimal?” he wrote, later adding that his colleagues “must craft DIE statements” to get research grants today.

“They all lie,” he said of many modern professors, adding they “teach their students to do the same.” 

“They do it constantly, with various rationalizations and justifications, further corrupting what is already a stunningly corrupt enterprise,” he added about many of his colleagues, blasting teachers for undergoing modern “so-called anti-bias training.” 

Accrediting boards for Canadian graduate clinical psychology training programs will refuse accreditation programs unless they include a “social justice orientation,” according to Peterson. 

“All of you going along with the DIE activists, whatever your reasons: this is on you,” he added. “Cowering cravenly in pretence and silence. Teaching your students to dissimulate and lie. To get along. As the walls crumble.”

In a lengthy thread later posted on Twitter, Peterson highlighted students and professors confirming his concerns about ‘wokeism’ standards destroying academic standards.

