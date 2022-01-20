'Destruction of the world' forecasted amid US-Russia spat escalation

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has warned ‘life as we know it’ will end if tensions between Moscow and Washington continue to ‘escalate’

Former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard issued a blunt warning via Twitter on Thursday about rising America-Russia tensions, arguing a conflict between “two nuclear armed powers” can only end in “the destruction of the world and life as we know it.”

“Warmongers” currently in office, the Democrat argued, are escalating tensions with Russia. President Joe Biden and other administration officials have issued multiple threats to Russia should they move troops into Ukraine, something some US officials claim is likely because of recent military movements. Moscow has denied this, saying these troop maneuvers are an internal matter and any allegations of a planned offensive are groundless.

Gabbard, one of the more vocal Democratic Party critics of the current administration, included a Fox News interview clip in her tweet. In it, she specifically pointed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as supporters of “regime change wars.” She added that they are the people “influencing the decisions that are being made by this White House.”

As warmongers in the White House escalate tensions with Russia, let’s be real about what we’re dealing with - open conflict between two nuclear armed powers. The only place this conflict can end is the destruction of the world and life as we know it. This is what's at stake. pic.twitter.com/jVM8YiI1Ee — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 20, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned this week that there would be “severe costs to the Russian economy” if it invades Ukraine. This statement followed reports that US officials have been considering strict economic sanctions on Russia, as well as export restrictions that could potentially affect major industries.

Biden similarly warned during a lengthy press conference on Wednesday that invading Ukraine would be a “disaster” for Russia, arguing the severity of the American response would depend on Russia’s specific actions.

“It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do,” he said. “But if they actually do what they're capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”