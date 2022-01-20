 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022 11:14
HomeWorld News

Arrests in UK over Texas synagogue hostage situation

The men were detained as part of an ongoing probe into the Colleyville attack
Arrests in UK over Texas synagogue hostage situation
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Police in Birmingham and Manchester arrested two men on Thursday as the authorities continue their investigation into last week’s Texas synagogue hostage incident. 

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning,” Greater Manchester Police said, announcing the development. 

“Officers from Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas,” it added. 

The police also encouraged members of the public to come forward if they had any information and urged citizens to “remain vigilant.” 

READ MORE: Macron slammed for turning EU into ‘Africa’s hotel’ & ‘Beijing’s prey’

The arrests come after the hostage situation at the weekend in Colleyville, Texas. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was shot dead by police after bursting in on a service at a synagogue on Saturday and holding people hostage during a 10-hour standoff. All four hostages escaped unharmed. 

Two teens arrested following the incident were released on Tuesday without charge. 

Akram, who was from Blackburn in the north of England, was known to MI5, Britain’s internal intelligence service, and had been under investigation for four weeks, according to British media, citing government sources. 

It was decided that there was no jihadist terrorist risk and no need to prevent him from traveling.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies