 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2022 10:57
HomeWorld News

Killer virus leaves bunnies bleeding to death en masse

Hemorrhagic disease spreads like wildfire among rabbit populations in America
Killer virus leaves bunnies bleeding to death en masse
© Unsplash / Hassan Pasha

Rabbits across multiple American states, both wild and domestic, are being plagued by a highly contagious virus that causes Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease – a condition that kills anywhere between 80% to 100% of all infected animals.

With a three- to nine-day incubation period, the disease manifests itself in a range of symptoms, most common of which include lethargy, fever, weight loss, and bleeding from the nose or eyes.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the virus, known as RHDV2, does not affect humans.

READ MORE: Mysterious illness in ‘hundreds’ of dogs raises alarm in UK

The pathogen was first detected in the US last year, and has since spread across some 17 states, with New York and Florida being the latest two to identify the deadly disease.

In New York, the local Department of Agriculture and Markets (NASDA) has advised rabbit owners to get in touch with their veterinarians regarding vaccination. An inoculation campaign has also been launched in Florida, where authorities said they had given the green light to the “use of the USDA experimentally approved Medgene vaccine which targets the US strain of RHDV-2.

Speaking to WPTV news channel on Tuesday, Susan Kelleher, a vet working in Deerfield Beach, explained that vaccinated rabbits in Florida would also need to have a microchip. One shot costs $60, with the microchip bringing the total sum to $96.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’
‘New generation is capable of leading a new Intifada’ FEATURE
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies