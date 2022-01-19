Prince Andrew deletes social media accounts

The Duke of York has greatly reduced his online profile

Prince Andrew has deleted his Twitter and YouTube accounts after being stripped of his royal title.

On Wednesday, the prince’s staff purged his social media profiles. People searching for the Duke of York's official Twitter page, @thedukeofyork, were given the message “this account doesn't exist - try searching for another.”

Those searching for Andrew’s YouTube account, @thedukeofyork, were greeted with the message: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else.”

The prince’s Facebook and Instagram accounts both remain live, although his Instagram page is now private.

A source told the Mail Online that none of his social media accounts were live but that some of them remained online while the tech firms processed the closure request.

The social media purge comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew’s “military affiliations and Royal patronages” were returned to Queen Elizabeth last week. He will now face a lawsuit in the US, linked to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as a private citizen.

The embattled prince was also the focus of an ITV documentary on Tuesday evening in which his ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey claimed that Epstein and former US President Bill Clinton “were like brothers” and loved being around Andrew.

Hervey also said deceased sex offender Epstein had his ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell “sort of go fishing” for girls for his former royal highness.