 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2022 12:53
HomeWorld News

UK Lords vote to make misogyny a hate crime

The House of Lords voted 242 to 185 late Monday to introduce an amendment that would make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales
UK Lords vote to make misogyny a hate crime
© Getty Images

The House of Lords delivered a blow to the UK government on Monday evening, backing making misogyny a hate crime despite the Prime Minister rejecting the proposal in October 2021.

With a significant majority of 242 to 185 votes, the House of Lords backed making misogyny a hate crime, returning the legislation to the House of Commons for MPs to consider the amendment.

If misogyny was made a hate crime, judges would be given the ability to hand down harsher punishments to those convicted of prejudice against women. It would also require police to make it known on criminal records if offences were motivated by the hatred of a person’s gender.

Previously UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the effort to recategorize misogyny, claiming that police should, instead, be focusing on “very real crimes.”

Suggested anti-trash-talk measures in online games target only one gender
Read more
Suggested anti-trash-talk measures in online games target only one gender

The change came on a night that saw the UK government face multiple defeats over the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, as the Lords blocked 14 measures that the Tories tried to push through. 

The policing bill has proved controversial in the UK. If passed, it could see authorities secure new powers to halt protests that are deemed noisy and disruptive, as well as imprison, for up to 51 weeks, activists who lock themselves to objects.

During the parliamentary session, which went on late into the night, Labour Lord Hain called the legislation “the biggest threat to the right to dissent and the right to protest” in his lifetime.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America
The Russians are coming? What Moscow could do to make life difficult for the US in Latin America FEATURE
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’
‘My job is to help women give birth, but I was banned from using the word “mother”’ FEATURE
'Women are annoying!': How Japanese society fights for gender equality and loses to traditions
'Women are annoying!': How Japanese society fights for gender equality and loses to traditions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies