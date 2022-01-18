 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 18:03
HomeWorld News

Australia suffers deadliest pandemic day 

A total of 77 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded on Tuesday
Australia suffers deadliest pandemic day 
© Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Australia has recorded its deadliest ever day of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to put a strain on hospitals. Infections were slightly on the decline, however. 

The latest uptick has seen more Australians admitted to hospitals in the last few days than at any time during the previous two years of the pandemic. A total of 77 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, more than the previous national high of 57 last Thursday. 

However, the number of daily infections was lower compared to last week. About 73,000 new infections were reported on Tuesday, down from a high of 150,000 last Thursday.

“Today is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said in a media briefing after his state reported a record-high 36 deaths. 

Most of those who died on Tuesday had not received their booster shot, prompting the state health officials to encourage more Australians to urgently get vaccinated.

Australian airport security guards made travelers hand over phones & passwords
Read more
Australian airport security guards made travelers hand over phones & passwords

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria declared ‘code brown’ emergency measures, which allow staff to be redeployed to critical areas. It also allows hospitals to cancel or delay non-urgent clinic services.

The authorities have also activated a plan for private hospitals to divert more than 100,000 staff members and up to 57,000 nurses to Omicron-affected areas around the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The surging case numbers had a negative impact on consumer confidence and spending last week, as many Australians retreated to self-imposed lockdowns. A measure of consumer confidence dropped to its lowest since October 2020.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ratings also took a hit amid the Omicron-driven surge, with a poll this week showing only 41% of Australians said he was doing a good job.

Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which around 1.3 million happened only in the last two weeks. The total death toll stands at 2,776.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies