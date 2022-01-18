 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 13:07
Royal Navy sailors reportedly facing dismissal over Covid vaccine status

Personnel who have declined the Covid jab told media it could cost them their careers
FILE PHOTO: Crew members of Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, walk on the flight deck as she berths at Liverpool's cruise terminal. © Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Royal Navy employees who continue to decline the Covid-19 vaccine have reportedly received letters from their superiors indicating they may be subject to “ administrative discharge.”

Some unvaccinated sailors told the Daily Mail that they received letters from Royal Navy bosses warning them their decision could cost them their careers.

The letter cited by the Daily Mail read: “Records show that you have not yet received a complete course of vaccination against Covid-19. […] Full vaccination is key to delivering operational effectiveness, maintains the good health of the whole force and serves to reassure them, their shipmates and their families.”

Personnel were advised to discuss vaccination with medical workers and their superiors, and learn more about their options. If after some consideration they decide to decline the offer of Covid-19 vaccination, they “may be subject to administrative discharge from the service.”

An anonymous officer who opposes the vaccine told the Daily Mail they were alarmed by the drastic change of policies, since it threatened their military pensions after retirement. They also admitted they needed more time to consider all the pros and cons of the vaccine to know whether it was safe to get jabbed.

Royal Navy policies regarding Covid-19 apparently changed after ministers announced on Monday that military forces were to assume responsibility for dealing with the migrant crisis in the English Channel and assist the UK Border Force.

