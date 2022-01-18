 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 11:26
HomeWorld News

Presidential candidate doubles down after racial hatred verdict

Zemmour insisted that underage foreigners do not constitute a race
Presidential candidate doubles down after racial hatred verdict
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has refused to take back his comments about unaccompanied underage migrants that got him fined by a court for inciting racial hatred. He insists underage migrants are “not a race.” 

Speaking to BFM TV on Tuesday, the polemicist-cum-politician slammed a court ruling from Monday in which he was fined for inciting racial hatred. 

The court fined the right-wing firebrand €10,000 for comments he made on CNews in 2020. “They have nothing to do here, they are thieves, they are murderers, they are rapists, that's all they are,” Zemmour told his audience, referring to unaccompanied minors entering the country. 

He refused to back down on Tuesday, claiming he did not regret his comments at all. “I would repeat what I said. I was sentenced for inciting racial hatred. But I didn't know that unaccompanied foreign minors were a race. It's not a race,” he said. 

READ MORE: Autocracies more trusted than democracies – study

Criticizing the verdict, Zemmour claimed the court was just trying to prohibit him from “linking immigration and delinquency.”

Speaking after the ruling on Monday, the man dubbed “Le Trump” dismissed it as “ideological and stupid.”

“The truth is that these ‘unaccompanied minors’ – who are very often neither minors nor unaccompanied – are characterized by their illegal presence in our country and their strong propensity to delinquency, even criminality,” he added. 

He contended that French citizens should have the right to broach this issue without being troubled by the courts. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies