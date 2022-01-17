 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2022 11:23
HomeWorld News

Germany shortens Covid natural immunity status

Immunity gained by infection will only be valid for 90 days
Germany shortens Covid natural immunity status
(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

In new guidelines published by the Robert Koch Institute, Germans who have recovered from Covid-19 will only have immunity status for a period of 90 days, down from 180 days.

On Friday, the Robert Koch Institute, a federal agency responsible for disease control and prevention, published new guidance based on developments concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Under the new guidance, people previously infected with Covid-19 will only have immunity status for 90 days. The old rules stated that prior infection could be used as proof of immunity for 180 days. 

READ MORE: Covid kills poor as rich get richer – report

Proof of prior infection must be provided using nucleic acid detection or a PCR test. Anyone who can show a positive PCR test result that is at least 28 days old is considered recovered.

The measures came into force on Saturday.By comparison, in Switzerland, the period for which someone can claim immunity following Covid-19 infection is currently 365 days from the test results.

Germany is facing a new wave of infection driven by the more contagious Omicron variant. The seven-day incidence rate given by the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday was 515.7 infections per 100,000 people.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies