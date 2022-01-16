 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2022 22:40
'Brave Knight' blocks major international waterway

The Bosphorus Strait seperates Europe from Asia while being the world’s narrowest waterway used for international navigation
© Twitter/Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety

A 50-year-old bulk carrier put maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait - a major international waterway - to a brief halt after it broke down near a bridge, making the passage impossible.

Lebanese-flagged cargo ship Brave Knight stuck in the Bosphorus Strait in northwestern Turkey on Sunday, blocking the waterway in both directions for several hours after suffering a “machine failure” near the The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, one of the world’s tallest and widest suspension bridges.

The 101-meter-long and 16-meter-wide vessel was sailing to the Romanian port of Constanta when the incident happened, forcing the Turkish coastal safety authority to dispatch as many as 10 tugboats to move it away. Turkish media reported late on Sunday that the navigation was restored after the vessel was safely anchored.

'Brave Knight' was built in 1972 and is owned by Alacia Maritime Ltd, a shipping company registered in Tripoli, according to MarineTraffic.

The Bosphorus Strait - sometimes referred to as the Istanbul Strait - is just 700 meters (2,300 ft) wide in its narrowest point, and connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.

