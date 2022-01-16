 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
FBI identifies Texas synagogue hostage taker
16 Jan, 2022 17:49
HomeWorld News

Microsoft launches ‘inclusivity’ checker

Users of Word have taken to social media to express their discontent with the new ‘woke’ feature
Microsoft launches ‘inclusivity’ checker
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

Microsoft Word has started offering ‘politically correct’ alternatives to some words and expressions, but a new “inclusive language feature” has left many users unimpressed.

The tech giant announced last year that it was working “to remove non-inclusive language commonly found within the technology and cybersecurity sectors.”

In line with that goal, the latest version of Microsoft Word in Office 365 has an additional editor tool that suggests “more inclusive” alternatives to commonly used words and phrases that might offend someone in relation to gender, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. When the new function is used, any potentially offensive words, like all other ‘errors,’ are underlined, allowing the writer to fix them if they wish.

According to media reports, the new tool suggests, for example, replacing “mankind” with “humankind” or “humanity,” and offers to change “maid” to the genderless “house cleaner” and, in a similar vein, “mistress” to “lover.” It recommends using “principal” instead of “headmaster” and “workforce” in place of “manpower.”

‘Woke capital incarnate’: Microsoft event opens with land acknowledgments & pronouns READ MORE: ‘Woke capital incarnate’: Microsoft event opens with land acknowledgments & pronouns

The introduction of the feature has prompted some to complain on social media. “Microsoft says we need to say humankind instead of mankind so we don’t offend someone. Stop catering to them… These woke rules hurt us, never help us,” one person commented on Twitter.

I am so sick of this damn ‘wokeness.’ I’m dropping Word,” another person tweeted.

Seemingly anticipating backlash, Microsoft said in a statement that it realized “not every Editor suggestion may be suitable for all users and all scenarios” and reminded users that the new feature was “completely optional” and could be used or not used at will.

This is not the first time the company has become an object of ‘wokeness’-related criticism. In November last year, Microsoft was mocked over footage of its virtual conference, Ignite 2021, that opened with senior managers introducing themselves using their gender pronouns.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies