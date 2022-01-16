 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2022 13:22
Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Saturday’s massive underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga appears to have triggered seismic activity across the southern Pacific
FILE PHOTO: The view of Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea. © AFP / Saeed Khan

A day after Tonga was hit by giant waves following the eruption of a volcano in the ocean off its coast, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake has struck the island of Papua New Guinea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the autonomous Bougainville region, at a depth of 408 kilometers (253 miles), according to the agency. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also registered the quake, putting its magnitude at 5.8. There have so far been no reports either of casualties or significant damage.

Papua New Guinea, a country of nine million, occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea and a group of smaller islands in Melanesia, north of Australia.

Papua New Guinea is located some 4,700 kilometers (2,920 miles) southeast of Tonga, which was hit by a tsunami on Saturday, after an offshore volcanic eruption. The eruption sent huge waves right across the Pacific, with reports of boats being damaged coming from as far afield as New Zealand and California. Tsunami warnings were issued for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, and the US West Coast. The tsunami threat has now receded, but Tonga remains covered in an ash cloud, which is preventing surveillance aircraft from assessing the damage.

