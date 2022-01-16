WATCH: Trump enters rally to villainous character's tune

Spectators were puzzled as the eerie song of the wrestling world’s most iconic villain played at a Trump rally in Arizona

The theme song for villainous undead wrestling star ‘The Undertaker’ played at a Trump rally in Arizona this week before the 45th president walked onto the stage.

The iconic, but ominous, WWE intro theme – which starts with the ringing of funeral bells – played at a rally for former US President Donald Trump in Florence, Arizona on Saturday, with Trump walking onto the stage just seconds after.

They’re playing The Undertaker theme song before Trump goes on. pic.twitter.com/SEc566DNsw — Hot Tub Twin (@hottub_twin) January 16, 2022

As Trump walked out, the music abruptly changed to the much lighter song ‘God Bless the USA’ while the former president threw red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats into the audience.

Viewers online, however, were bemused by the decision to play The Undertaker’s theme tune given that the wrestler’s character is a creepy, undead villain with nicknames such as “The Prince of Darkness,” “The Demon of Death Valley,” and “The Grim Reaper.”

The Trump Rally is currently playing The Undertaker's WWE walkout music as they wait for Trump to appear which feels, uh....a little too on the nose. #TrumpRallypic.twitter.com/V0Odf2nzdc — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) January 16, 2022

Oh my God! They are playing the Damn Undertaker's theme at this Trump Rally? Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer after all. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 16, 2022

Others pointed out that Trump, like The Undertaker, is a WWE Hall of Famer. Trump – who famously pummelled WWE CEO Vince McMahon during a staged wrestling feud at 2007’s WrestleMania 23 – was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bizarrely, Saturday’s rally was not the first time that The Undertaker’s theme has played during a Trump event. In 2019, while Trump was still president, the eerie song played before a rally in Louisiana.

In 2016, one of Trump’s entrances was also likened to The Undertaker after he appeared as a shadowy figure through a foggy entranceway at the Republican National Convention.