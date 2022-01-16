 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suspect dead after FBI storm Texas synagogue, freeing hostages
16 Jan, 2022 03:34
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Trump enters rally to villainous character's tune

Spectators were puzzled as the eerie song of the wrestling world’s most iconic villain played at a Trump rally in Arizona
WATCH: Trump enters rally to villainous character's tune
Former President Donald Trump tosses a hat to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America Rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. © AP / Ross D. Franklin

The theme song for villainous undead wrestling star ‘The Undertaker’ played at a Trump rally in Arizona this week before the 45th president walked onto the stage.

The iconic, but ominous, WWE intro theme – which starts with the ringing of funeral bells – played at a rally for former US President Donald Trump in Florence, Arizona on Saturday, with Trump walking onto the stage just seconds after.

As Trump walked out, the music abruptly changed to the much lighter song ‘God Bless the USA’ while the former president threw red ‘Make America Great Again’ hats into the audience.

Viewers online, however, were bemused by the decision to play The Undertaker’s theme tune given that the wrestler’s character is a creepy, undead villain with nicknames such as “The Prince of Darkness,” “The Demon of Death Valley,” and “The Grim Reaper.”

Others pointed out that Trump, like The Undertaker, is a WWE Hall of Famer. Trump – who famously pummelled WWE CEO Vince McMahon during a staged wrestling feud at 2007’s WrestleMania 23 – was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bizarrely, Saturday’s rally was not the first time that The Undertaker’s theme has played during a Trump event. In 2019, while Trump was still president, the eerie song played before a rally in Louisiana.

In 2016, one of Trump’s entrances was also likened to The Undertaker after he appeared as a shadowy figure through a foggy entranceway at the Republican National Convention.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies