 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hostage situation at Texas synagogue, SWAT deployed
15 Jan, 2022 20:15
HomeWorld News

Hostage situation at Texas synagogue, SWAT deployed

Assailant’s actions and negotiations with police were partly livestreamed on Facebook
Hostage situation at Texas synagogue, SWAT deployed

An unidentified gunman has taken hostages at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. SWAT officers have been deployed to the evacuated area.

The Colleyville Police confirmed reports on Saturday that the area surrounding the synagogue was being evacuated, and SWAT officers were being deployed to deal with a hostage situation.

Audio of the assailant speaking to police could be heard on a Facebook livestream, though the feed was cut off soon after police arrived. The audio is not clear, but local media reported the man saying he supposedly does not want to hurt anyone, while reportedly mentioning his sister and Islam.

At another point, however, the suspect did threaten that all the hostages would die if anyone entered the building. "I'm going to die. Don't cry for me," he could be heard saying, shortly before the livestream was cut.

According to one Twitter thread from reporter Arieh Kovler, the suspect asked to speak to his sister during the livestream, referred to his “six beautiful children” and alleged that he was homeless. He was said to be negotiating with police when the feed ended.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told Dallas News, that negotiators have made contact with a suspect and are in negotiations to bring the situation to a “safe resolution.” The identity of the gunman is not known, nor the number of people inside or their potential injuries. According to the synagogue’s calendar, their Shabbat service began at 10am on Saturday.

The FBI and state Department of Public Safety are also involved in the police response, according to Nelson.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies