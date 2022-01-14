 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 22:10
HomeWorld News

America’s national symbol under threat from poisoning

Human factor is blamed for the slump in bald eagle population’s growth
America’s national symbol under threat from poisoning
©  Nick Ut/Getty Images

A new study has found the bald eagle population in the US has taken a significant hit from lead poisoning, eaten by the animals from left-behind ammunition from hunters.

The study, from the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell University, found the bald eagle population growth has decreased by 4-6%, based on data gathered between 1990 and 2018.

Scientists examined bald eagle populations in seven Northeast states and found some are affected by hunters leaving behind contaminated organs after field dressing an animal. This affects bald eagles and other animals that may later feed on anything left of the carcass as they can consume lead fragments left behind in the meat. 

“We're putting eagles out there as a poster species for this issue, but they're not the only ones being impacted,” Krysten Schuler, research professor for Cornell, said. 

READ MORE: Scientists announce discovery on ‘very rare’ planet

Bald eagles’ population size has quadrupled in the last decade, but researchers warned that “some perturbation” could cause the population to decline again. 

The Cornell study estimates that growth rates for bald eagles have been suppressed by 4.2% for females and 6.3% for males. 

Bald eagles have seen their population dip over the years, with the species being included on the list of endangered species in the 1973 Endangered Species Act, but later being removed from the list in 2007. The animal is still a protected species within the US. Killing one can come with a felony charge, up to two years in prison, and fines up $250,000. 

In March of 2021, the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced there were more than 316,000 bald eagles in the US. 

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies