 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2022 12:18
HomeWorld News

Londoners warned against outdoor activity

Forecasters predicted a rare episode of “very high” pollution
Londoners warned against outdoor activity
Runners in Battersea Park run next to the River Thames in London (FILE PHOTO) © Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Londoners have been told to reduce any strenuous physical activity on Friday as pollution levels in the capital soar. The government’s air pollution website had forecast the worst possible rating.

On Friday, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) ranked London’s air pollution as eight out of 10 on its index. DEFRA had forecast a “very high” pollution level, ranked 10 out of 10, but revised it down on Friday morning. 

The rating of eight out of 10, considered “high,” still comes with a health warning: “Anyone experiencing discomfort such as sore eyes, cough or sore throat should consider reducing activity, particularly outdoors,” the government website states.

DEFRA also calls on older people and those with breathing difficulties to reduce physical exertion.
The poor air quality has been linked to an area of high pressure covering western Europe, and a lack of wind, meaning that emissions and other pollutants are not being blown away. 

READ MORE: King retires coach over slavery links

Simon Birkett, founder and director of Clean Air in London, claimed that residents in the capital were “literally stewing in their own juice with our own fumes trapped in still air for days.”

“It is a stark reminder of how much we need to reduce building emissions as well as traffic emissions. Please do not burn wood on Friday,” he added.

Open source data suggests that aircraft have been rerouted around the capital on Friday.

Earlier this week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the city was facing a crisis of “filthy air and gridlocked roads” and demanded that car use be reduced.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies