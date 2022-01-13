MI5 warns of foreign agent 'active in UK Parliament'

The intelligence agency told the parliamentary Speaker that a Chinese agent has been operating subversively among lawmakers

British intel agency MI5 has contacted the Speaker of the House of Commons to inform him that a Chinese government agent had engaged with a member of parliament “to subvert the processes.” All MPs have been informed.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, MP Iain Duncan Smith raised a point of order and referenced a letter from Speaker Lindsay Hoyle which said that a Chinese agent has been working in parliament.

'There has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in Parliament, working with a Member of Parliament...'Iain Duncan Smith MP told the Commons that MI5 has warned the Speaker that an agent of the Chinese government has been working with an MP. pic.twitter.com/qYfQ4vBNvZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 13, 2022

The letter cited states that Hoyle had been contacted by MI5, the UK’s internal intelligence agency, to warn about woman called Christine Lee has been “engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Community Party, engaging with members here at parliament.”

It is understood that Lee had been working in as part of an all-party parliamentary group, ‘Chinese in Britain’. The group has now been disbanded.

“I understand that Mr Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of parliament that there has been an agent of the Chinese government active here in parliament working with a Member of Parliament,” Duncan Smith stated.

The MP added that the agent’s purpose was “obviously to subvert the processes here.”