 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jan, 2022 04:37
HomeWorld News

Ruptured pipeline kills thousands of animals

A corroded pipeline near New Orleans, Louisiana poured hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel into the environment, killing wildlife
Ruptured pipeline kills thousands of animals
FILE PHOTO: Heavy Industry along the Mississippi River, in New Orleans, Louisiana. ©  Getty Images / Allard Schager

A major pipeline rupture in Louisiana spilled more than 300,000 gallons of diesel into nearby ponds, killing thousands of fish and other animals before it could be recovered, according to records obtained by the Associated Press.

The spill took place in St. Bernard Parish, located southeast of New Orleans, at a line operated by Collins Pipeline Co., documents from the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration show. Though the leak was discovered on December 27, it was first reported on Wednesday by the AP.

The bulk of the diesel drained into two artificial ponds near the pipeline – though some ended up contaminating soil – and ultimately killed approximately “2,300 fish and more than 100 other animals, including 39 snakes, 32 birds, a few eels and a blue crab,” Robert Iles, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, told the outlet.

Underwater pipeline behind huge oil spill off California may have been damaged for a year and pummeled by anchors
Read more
Underwater pipeline behind huge oil spill off California may have been damaged for a year and pummeled by anchors

Collins Pipeline Co. – a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., among the largest independent refineries in the US – said it has so far recovered 315,000 gallons of fuel and water from the ponds. The 42-year old line was in need of repairs, but the works were postponed. An inspection in October 2020 found serious corrosion around the same area responsible for the spill, with 75% of the pipe’s metal worn away at the site. The damage should have prompted “immediate repair,” according to the documents, but a subsequent inspection led officials to conclude “the corrosion was not bad enough” to warrant a fix and the line continued to operate.

However, in October 2021 Collins’ parent company claimed that it was seeking to repair the damaged section, but was awaiting federal approval to do so – authorization which apparently only came after the spill had already occurred. Neither Collins nor PBF were fined over the incident.

While the cleanup operation is ongoing, some of the diesel reportedly reached the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, which state and federal officials described as an “environmentally sensitive” waterway. Some of the fuel also remains in the artificial ponds, said Gregory Langley, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, adding that some 130 animals were “captured for rehabilitation” following the spill.

READ MORE: Divers dispatched to find source of 14-mile oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, energy firm denies it is responsible

According to a representative for PBF Energy, the line was ultimately repaired at a cost of around $500,000 and resumed operations last weekend. An “environmental damage assessment” is still in the works.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies