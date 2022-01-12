 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 18:09
HomeWorld News

Illegal aliens vanish after being released into US

Tens of thousands of migrants are now untraceable after defying order to check in with US immigration authorities
Illegal aliens vanish after being released into US
US Border Patrol agents are shown with migrants who turned themselves in last May in Yuma, Arizona. © Getty Images / Apu Gomes

President Joe Biden’s administration has lost track of nearly 48,000 illegal aliens who were released into the US in a five-month period last year under a program designed to speed processing of surging migrant traffic.

Of the approximately 104,000 migrants who were issued notices to report (NTRs) between March 21 and August 31, 2021, fewer than 50,000 met their obligation to check in with an immigration field office within 60 days, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data that came to light on Tuesday. More than 54,000 others ignored the requirement to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including about 6,600 whose 60-day deadline hadn’t expired at the time the data was compiled.

Ted Cruz clashes with Homeland Security chief over ‘Biden cages’ READ MORE: Ted Cruz clashes with Homeland Security chief over ‘Biden cages’

“DHS data shows the practice of issuing NTRs has been an abysmal failure,” said US Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who recently obtained the figures in response to a letter he sent to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last October.

The use of NTRs began in March 2021, when so many illegal aliens were arriving at the southern US border that the DHS needed to ease overcrowding at detention centers. Prior to then, migrants who were released into the American interior to await deportation proceedings were given notices to appear (NTAs). That meant setting court dates for the illegal aliens, which required more documentation and processing time.

But being given an NTA is a far cry from deportation, as the US immigration system is notoriously backed up, and many migrants simply decline to show up at their court hearing. Johnson noted that even among the nearly 50,000 NTR recipients who did report to ICE as ordered, less than 33% were given NTAs, meaning they still don’t have a court date looming and can remain in the US indefinitely.

HIGHEST EVER number of illegal migrants detained along US-Mexico border, ‘skyrocketed’ since Biden took office – reports READ MORE: HIGHEST EVER number of illegal migrants detained along US-Mexico border, ‘skyrocketed’ since Biden took office – reports

The 54,000 missing NTR recipients were among more than 273,000 illegal aliens whom the Biden administration released into the US from last March through August. Johnson said those migrants face little chance of being removed. In addition to those who were issued NTAs or NTRs, many were paroled into the US without any notice requirements or court dates.

Illegal border crossings jumped to a record high after Biden took office last January and quickly began unraveling the enforcement policies of his predecessor President Donald Trump. Apprehensions of illegal aliens more than tripled to over 1.7 million in the government’s fiscal year that ended on September 30, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

CBP apprehensions surged to a 61-year high in calendar year 2021 after dropping to a 45-year low under Trump’s policies in 2020. CBP figures don’t include the untold number of illegal aliens who cross the border without being apprehended.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies