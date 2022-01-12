 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2022 15:46
HomeWorld News

US prices make biggest jump in decades

A 7% annual increase in consumer prices is the latest bad economic news for Americans
US prices make biggest jump in decades
©  Grace Cary/Getty Images

Consumer prices in the US made the biggest year-to-year jump since 1982, the latest sign that rising inflation is negatively impacting working Americans.

December’s price increase followed a 6.8% average rise the month before, according to Labor Department data released on Wednesday. 

White House officials have claimed in recent months that increased spending by Americans has led to the rising cost of grocery items and gas. They have also blamed consumer spending for clogged ports and supply chain issues, which have also been driving up costs in multiple industries. 

Commodities, shelter, and new and used vehicles saw the biggest price jumps, according to the latest data. 

READ MORE: US Chamber of Commerce says what can help tackle inflation

The Federal Reserve has said it is ready to introduce interest rate hikes this year in an effort to curb continued inflation issues, something that could begin as soon as March. In his Senate testimony on Tuesday, Chairman Jerome Powell said it’s a “long road to normal” for the US economy as the country continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“We’re really just going to be moving over the course of this year to a policy that is closer to normal. But it’s a long road to normal from where we are,” he said.

Inflation has become a top priority for Americans, even beginning to outshine the pandemic for many. An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll this week found that an overwhelming majority of respondents listed inflation as a top concern in 2022, while only 37% said Covid was one of their highest priorities.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’?
Who is Ray Epps, the suspected January 6 ‘fed inciter’? EXPLAINER
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies