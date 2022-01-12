Ex-CNN producer accused of ‘despicable acts’ against minor

Arrested former senior CNN producer John Griffin hit by pedophilia lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against former CNN producer John Griffin on behalf of an alleged underage sex crime victim seeks $15 million in damages and fees. Griffin was arrested last month on child sex trafficking charges.

Griffin is accused of “despicable acts” of “horrific sexual abuse” of a minor, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing a civil lawsuit filed in Connecticut last week.

“For several years prior to 2020, the defendant solicited young girls, including the minor plaintiff, for the purpose of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing them to engage in sexual activity, sexual exploitation, and/or sexual trafficking,” the lawsuit alleges.

The case against Griffin was brought on behalf of a nine-year-old girl, dubbed Jane Doe in court documents. The suit is seeking up to $15 million in damages and fees, Fox News said.

A former producer of Chris Cuomo’s show on CNN, Griffin was arrested on child sex trafficking charges last month and fired from the channel. According to prosecutors, in 2020, Griffin paid a Nevada woman more than $3,000 to fly her to Boston and then commit sex crimes that involved her adopted daughter at his vacation home in Vermont.

The evidence reportedly includes a drone video of the defendant in his underwear standing next to a completely naked nine-year-old girl.

Griffin pleaded not guilty to the charges in December.

CNN said at the time that the channel was unaware of Griffin’s actions and called charges against him “deeply disturbing.”