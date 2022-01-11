 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 21:09
HomeWorld News

Helicopter with infant on board pulls off ‘miracle’ crash landing

All four people on board a medical helicopter, including a sick infant, survived the crash landing outside a Pennsylvania church
Helicopter with infant on board pulls off ‘miracle’ crash landing
Upper Darby, Pennsylvania firefighters stand near a medical helicopter that crashed in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, January 11, 2022. ©  AP Photo/Claudia Lauer

A medical helicopter transporting an infant to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia crashed in a nearby suburb, narrowly missing power lines and a church. Everyone on board survived without life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene on Tuesday afternoon showed a broken road sign and the wrecked helicopter just outside the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt told reporters he wanted to shake the pilot’s hand for managing to crash-land without serious injuries to himself, two crew members, or the infant patient.

“It’s a miracle, it’s an absolute miracle, here what you see behind me,” said Bernhardt.

“We're blessed as a community and as a fire department,” said Fire Chief Thomas Sawyer. 

The child was taken to an area hospital as police sought to notify the family, which is reportedly in nearby Maryland. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they were investigating.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies