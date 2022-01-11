 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian police uncover fake ‘green passes’ network

A nurse who ‘simulated’ the inoculation has been arrested and a total of 50 people are being interrogated
Police in Italy have arrested a nurse on suspicion of “simulating” administering a Covid-19 inoculation as part of an illegal network to provide anti-vaccine bribers with sought-after 'green passes.'

According to a statement from the Ancona police, a major investigation, covering several provinces in central Italy, helped to “discover a corruptive system that allowed those who did not want to get vaccinated to obtain the certificates anyway.”

Out of 50 people who “now have to answer for the crimes of corruption, wrong ideology and embezzlement,” a nurse in charge of Covid-19 jabs at a vaccination center in Ancona has been jailed, while four suspected “mediators” have been placed under house arrest. The other 45 have been ordered to remain in their municipalities and to report daily to the police. Searches by law enforcement officers carried out as part of the investigation also uncovered some €18,000 ($20,460) of suspected illicit profits.

Investigators said that a bribed nurse “simulated the injection of vaccine” before throwing away the real dose. Footage of the alleged incident was released by police, who said the actions led to the waste of “significant public resources” and compromised the effectiveness of the national ‘green certificates’ policy.

New ‘super green pass’ restrictions came into force in Italy on January 10. According to the latest rules, proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the illness is required for accessing most public facilities as well as transport and hospitality. The move was prompted by an increase in coronavirus infections and is due to remain in effect until March 31, 2022.

