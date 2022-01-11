New documents allege Fauci funded gain-of-function research in China

MIlitary official reportedly claims that Covid-19 was “American created”

New documents published by Project Veritas claim that White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci directly funded controversial research into bat coronaviruses in China. Fauci has previously denied this.

Fauci has testified under oath that the National Institutes of Health did not fund so-called “gain-of-function” research into bat-borne coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Fauci’s testimony was called into question when it was revealed that the NIH did pay grants to a private research firm, EcoHealth Alliance, to conduct this research, and research papers revealed that scientists at the Wuhan institute were indeed studying the potential for these viruses to infect humans.

These academic papers do not conclusively prove that Covid-19 originated in a lab, but documents published on Monday by Project Veritas, a conservative investigative outlet, apparently show that the US military was aware of this research, and passed over the opportunity to fund it due to its inherent danger.

According to the documents, EcoHealth Alliance approached the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2018 seeking $14 million for a program it called ‘Project Defuse’. The program sought to sample bat coronaviruses from caves in Yunnan, China, modify them to more easily infect humans, and then re-release these modified pathogens in aerosol form back into the bat population to vaccinate the animals.

DARPA, a wing of the Pentagon that funds scientific and technological projects with potential military applications, rejected the proposal, according to a document purportedly from the agency. The rejection letter stated that EcoHealth Alliance had “failed to mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research,” or the “ethical, legal, and social issues” surrounding it.

DARPA in 2018 was soliciting research into novel viruses from around the world, according to another document released by Veritas on Monday. In it, the agency called on scientists to submit proposals involving the vaccination of host animals before the pathogens they carry can adapt to infect humans.

A letter allegedly written by Marine Corps Major Joseph Murphy, a DARPA Fellow, to the Pentagon’s inspector general last August claims that EcoHealth Alliance’s project was eventually funded by Fauci’s NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and took place in Wuhan and at “several sites in the US.”

Murphy, based on what he said were the DARPA documents and his own intelligence analysis, described Covid-19 as an “American-created recombinant bat vaccine,” created by “an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” The Marine Corps Major goes on to claim that effective treatments for Covid-19 were suppressed in favor of “ineffective” vaccines.

The document trove was allegedly found on a “top secret” drive at the DARPA Biological Technologies Office, despite them not being classified. Murphy suggests in his letter that this indicates a “cover-up” as someone in DARPA did not want the files to be found.

“Who at DARPA made the decision to bury the original report?” Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe asked on Monday. “They could have raised red flags to the Pentagon, the White House, or Congress, which may have prevented this entire pandemic that has led to the deaths of 5.4 million people worldwide.”