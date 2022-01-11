 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 16:56
HomeWorld News

Uncontrolled fire decimates homes in slum (VIDEO)

Hundreds were displaced after the blaze destroyed more than 100 homes
Uncontrolled fire decimates homes in slum (VIDEO)
Houses burn during a fire in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, Monday, January 10, 2022. According to authorities the fire destroyed close to 100 homes of the neighborhood which is populated mostly by migrants. © AP Photo/Ignacio Munoz

A fire has swept through a poor neighborhood in the city of Iquique, in the north of Chile. Some 300 people were affected by the blaze, according to local news, but there were no reports of fatalities or injuries.

On Monday, a fire devastated a neighborhood in Iquique, northern Chile. More than 100 wooden houses have been destroyed, leaving its residents, many of whom are illegal migrants, without a home.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the slum, called Laguna Verde, which is situated on the slopes of a hill.

Television footage showed residents getting dangerously close to the blaze, reportedly in an effort to salvage possessions from the fire. 

Alvaro Hormazábal, the director of the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior in the Tarapacá region, stated that the fire broke out after noon on Monday, but warned that there was no water to tackle the blaze.

“The closest tap is about 200 meters away,” he said.

According to local media, firefighters had to enter the neighborhood on foot as the streets were too narrow for the fire engines to pass through.

“Here we must not talk about houses made up of a property. In a few meters there may be 5, 10 or 15 families,” the mayor of Iquique, Mauricio Soria, said on Monday. He added that many of the residents were not Chilean and did not have documentation.

Initial reports suggested that 40 houses were destroyed, but the count was raised to over 100 on Tuesday.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies