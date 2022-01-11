 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 15:22
HomeWorld News

Alleged parliament arsonist charged with terrorism

The fire spread through the parliament complex in South Africa’s Cape Town, causing the building's roof to collapse
Alleged parliament arsonist charged with terrorism
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at parliament building in Cape Town, South Africa. © Xabiso Mkhabela / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

A South African man accused of starting a devastating fire that tore through the national parliament in Cape Town is facing an additional charge of terrorism over the January 2 blaze.

Zandile Christmas Mafe was initially charged with breaking into the parliament building, arson, and attempting to steal property.

Man charged with setting parliament on fire
Read more
Man charged with setting parliament on fire

During his second court appearance over the incident, Mafe was accused on Tuesday of “the offense of contravening the provisions of … the protection of constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities.”

Speaking to reporters, prosecution spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated that the latest charge was added because authorities believe he “detonated a device inside parliament.”

Protesters outside the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court held signs declaring ‘Free Mafe’ and ‘He is not guilty’, arguing that the government is using him as a scapegoat.

Mafe’s defense lawyer Dali Mpofu said his client was “taken for mental observation” after his arrest and has since been formally diagnosed with “paranoid schizophrenia.”

The blaze has sparked concerns about the building’s fire safety system, as the sprinkler system failed to activate. A report by the City of Cape Town later found the parliament’s fire detection system seemed to be “faulty,” stating it was last serviced in 2017.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies