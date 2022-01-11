 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 12:46
HomeWorld News

Pope weighs in on morality of Covid vaccination

The head of the Catholic Church reiterated his support for the Covid jab during an annual speech to ambassadors at the Vatican
Pope weighs in on morality of Covid vaccination
Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass. © Pool / A.Giuliani / GG / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

The Pope has given his strongest backing yet to the Covid vaccine, siding with the Vatican’s coronavirus advisory board and calling it a “moral obligation,” urging people to show “respect for the health” of others.

Speaking on Monday, Pope Francis used his yearly speech to representatives from 183 countries accredited to the Holy See to address what he sees as important international issues and outline the Vatican’s stance.

The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church has previously used softer language, describing getting the vaccine as “an act of love,” and insisting they are safe and effective. However, he used the event to take a firmer line, siding with the position held by the Vatican’s Covid advisory body.

Discussing the Covid vaccine, the Pope claimed that everyone has a duty to care for their wellbeing and the safety of individuals around them, stating that “this translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation.”

“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease,” Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis praises nun who ran LGBT ministry
Read more
Pope Francis praises nun who ran LGBT ministry

This backs up a previous statement from the Vatican’s Covid advisory board that claimed Catholics have a “moral responsibility” to get the jab. It said it was “morally acceptable” for people to get jabs which were originally developed using cells from aborted fetuses.

In his call to individuals to get vaccinated, the Papal leader chastised anti-vaxxers who spread “baseless information or poorly documented facts,” expressing concern that people could be “influenced” by misleading claims.

Acknowledging that “ideological divides” have emerged in today’s world, Pope Francis raised concerns that misinformation risks severing “the bond of human reason with the objective reality of things.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies