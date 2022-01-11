 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 11:07
HomeWorld News

Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet vanishes

Search and rescue operation is underway
Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet vanishes
An F-16V jet fighter(FILE PHOTO) © Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An F-16V fighter jet, the most advanced aircraft in the Taiwanese Air Force fleet, has gone missing, with witnesses claiming that they saw the aircraft crash into the sea. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

The plane went missing from Air Force radars on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after taking off from Chiayi Air Base in the south of the island. The government’s Rescue Command Centre said eyewitnesses had told them they saw the plane crash into the sea. 

President Tsai Ing-wen demanded that no efforts should be spared in the search and rescue operation and requested that officials work “to further clarify the cause of the accident,” her spokesman said. 

READ MORE: Russia & China set new historical record – Moscow

Tuesday’s incident is the latest to befall the Taiwanese Air Force. Last year, two aging F-5E fighters, which entered service in the 1970s, crashed into the sea after an apparent mid-air collision during a training exercise.

In 2020, an F-16 disappeared during another training exercise, having taken off from the Hualien Air Base on Taiwan's east coast.

The Air Force’s resolve has been repeatedly tested by numerous Chinese incursions in recent years. Beijing claims the island as an integral part of the country and has insisted it is willing to use force.

Chinese operations have often focused on the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies