 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2022 05:42
HomeWorld News

Chicago teachers agree to resume in-person lessons

The union voted to halt a days-long standoff with the city prompted by concerns over Covid-19
Chicago teachers agree to resume in-person lessons
© AP / Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago public schools are set to continue in-person classes after the city’s teachers union backed a plan with the local school district to establish new pandemic safety measures, ending a standoff that lasted nearly a week.

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) House of Delegates voted to resume face-to-face learning on Monday, suspending a labor dispute that led educators to refuse to give lessons in person starting last week. Under the new plan, schools will reopen on Wednesday.

In exchange for returning to work, the Chicago school district agreed to set up guidelines to help determine when particular schools should revert back to remote learning, which will be based on the number of staff and student absences caused by Covid-19, as well as whether there is currently a high level of viral transmission in the community, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot – who had vocally resisted a recent push by the union to return to full remote learning – celebrated the decision later on Monday, hailing in-person classes as “far superior to the remote programming our students had to endure for far too long last year.”

“No one wins when our students are out of the place where they can learn the best and where they’re safest,” she said.

Chicago teachers shut down in-person classes READ MORE: Chicago teachers shut down in-person classes

Though Lightfoot had previously accused the union of abandoning students by declining to show up to work, CTU President Jesse Sharkey insisted the mayor was “relentlessly refusing to seek accommodation” for teachers still concerned about the pandemic. The body urged the city administration to “at last commit to enforceable safety protections centered on the well-being of our students, their families and our school communities.”

The Chicago public school district was adamant about avoiding a shutdown of in-person sessions, with CEO Pedro Martinez saying, “I am not closing the schools” regardless of how the union voted last week, also condemning any work stoppage as an illegal strike. On Thursday, a group of local parents filed a lawsuit against the union.

The Windy City has seen a sharp spike in new coronavirus cases in recent weeks, likely due to the rise of the more transmissible Omicron variant.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies