 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.6-magnitude quake rocks Mediterranean near Cyprus
11 Jan, 2022 00:32
HomeWorld News

Patient gets animal heart in ‘breakthrough’ surgery

The patient consented to the pig heart after being rejected for a human heart transplant
Patient gets animal heart in ‘breakthrough’ surgery
Bartley P. Griffith, MD and patient, David Bennett ©  University of Maryland School of Medicine

An American hospital patient in the state of Maryland is reportedly in stable condition just days after he received an experimental pig heart transplant as a last resort.

David Bennett, 57, consented to the experimental transplant after realizing it was his final shot at surviving terminal heart disease due to his ineligibility to receive a human heart.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” he said before the surgery took place.

While the experiment appears to have been successful, with Bennett breathing on his own just three days after the operation, he remains connected to a heart-lung machine and his condition will continue to be monitored for several weeks.

“This organ transplant demonstrated for the first time that a genetically-modified animal heart can function like a human heart without immediate rejection by the body,” said the University of Maryland School of Medicine, whose scientists performed the procedure.

Bartley P. Griffith, who transplanted the pig heart into Bennett, claimed the “breakthrough surgery” brings mankind “one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis.”

“There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients,” Griffith explained, adding that though the scientists were “proceeding cautiously” with their research, they are “optimistic that this first-in-the-world surgery will provide an important new option for patients in the future.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies