 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 21:40
HomeWorld News

First US state to offer universal healthcare

Illegal immigrants would also be covered under a measure proposed by California Democrats
First US state to offer universal healthcare
FILE PHOTO: A patient has her body temperature screened after showing her COVID-19 vaccine card in the Pico-Union district of Los Angeles © AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

California would become the first US state to offer health insurance for all – including migrants inside the country illegally – under a new budget proposal revealed by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

“Here’s the big one: California is poised to be, if this proposal is supported, the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage,” Newsom said at a press conference on Monday, unveiling his ‘California Blueprint’ proposal for the 2022-23 budget.

This would mean “full-scope Medi-Cal, including long-term care, IHSS [In-Home Supportive Services], and behavioral health to all low-income Californians, regardless of immigration status,” he explained.

California already provides health insurance to some immigrants who are in the state illegally. Those 26 and under have been covered since 2019, and those 55 and older since last year. Newsom’s proposal would extend coverage to everyone by January 2024.

New law allows non-citizens to vote in US READ MORE: New law allows non-citizens to vote in US

It is likely to pass in the state legislature, which has a Democrat supermajority. Last week, a group of progressive Democrats proposed not just universal health insurance but a single-payer state system, funded by steep tax increases.

“I have long believed it is inevitable in this nation,” Newsom said when asked about a single-payer system.

California expected a budget shortfall due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, but ended up with a surplus ranging from $31 billion to $45.7 billion, depending on the accounting method. Newsom’s $286.4 billion budget seeks to spend the extra cash within the year.

Newsom’s proposal comes just a day after a law giving an estimated 800,000 noncitizens the right to vote in New York City’s local elections went into effect. The newly sworn in Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, declined to veto the proposal on Sunday.

Under the law, anyone who has lived in the city for at least a month will be able to vote for the mayor, borough president and city council members, but not in state or federal elections. It was unclear how New York City would enforce the distinction, however.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies