Americans should avoid travel to Canada, government advises

US citizens are warned that even fully vaccinated travelers risk catching Covid-19

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now advises Americans against going to neighboring Canada due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country.

The agency updated its guidance on Monday, and now says that “because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

The number of new Covid cases in Canada in the last 24 hours has exceeded 25,000, with 45 deaths reported. The cases have been constantly rising since late autumn, prompting the authorities to reintroduce restrictions.

Besides Canada, Curaçao has joined the US Level 4 list of destinations with a “very high level of Covid-19,” which includes a number of European countries, the UK, and parts of Africa, as well as cruise ships.