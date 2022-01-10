 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 21:15
HomeWorld News

Americans should avoid travel to Canada, government advises

US citizens are warned that even fully vaccinated travelers risk catching Covid-19
Americans should avoid travel to Canada, government advises
© Getty Images / Felix Cesare

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now advises Americans against going to neighboring Canada due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country.

The agency updated its guidance on Monday, and now says that “because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

The number of new Covid cases in Canada in the last 24 hours has exceeded 25,000, with 45 deaths reported. The cases have been constantly rising since late autumn, prompting the authorities to reintroduce restrictions.

READ MORE: Israel admits Covid mutation rendered travel bans useless

Besides Canada, Curaçao has joined the US Level 4 list of destinations with a “very high level of Covid-19,” which includes a number of European countries, the UK, and parts of Africa, as well as cruise ships.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies