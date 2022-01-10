 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 20:23
HomeWorld News

Man avoids jail time over buying Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle

Judge accepts plea for lesser charge from friend of acquitted Kenosha shooter
Man avoids jail time over buying Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle
Protesters opposing Rittenhouse's acquittal © AFP / Kerem Yucel

The man who bought Rittenhouse his AR-15-type rifle when the Illinois resident was too young to make the purchase himself has pleaded no contest to a non-criminal charge, allowing him to avoid multiple felony convictions.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted the no-contest plea of Dominick Black on a single charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor following a six-minute hearing on Monday. Black, initially charged in November with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor resulting in death, opted to plead no contest to the non-criminal citation regarding his purchase of a Smith & Wesson rifle for his underage friend from a Wisconsin hardware store in May 2020.

Woke radicals will ensure Kyle Rittenhouse never leads a normal life
Read more
Woke radicals will ensure Kyle Rittenhouse never leads a normal life

The plea deal was filed on Friday by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger and requires Black to pay a $2,000 fine.

Black was 18 when he bought Rittenhouse the rifle the then-17-year-old used to defend himself and a Kenosha car dealership during the riots that gripped the Wisconsin city in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was found not guilty by reason of self defense of all five charges filed against him after fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during the riots, which continued for several nights after Blake was shot in the back while attempting to flee police during a domestic violence arrest.

During Rittenhouse’s trial, Black testified that he had purchased the rifle so the pair could hunt and target-shoot on a friend’s property. The two became friends through Rittenhouse’s sister, whom Black was dating at the time. As he told the court during Rittenhouse’s trial, Black quickly came to see the younger boy as a brother, seeing him “nearly every day.

While Black and Rittenhouse knew it was illegal for the 17-year-old to own the rifle, they agreed Rittenhouse wouldn’t take possession of the gun himself until his 18th birthday, and aside from going out shooting once together, Black testified, Rittenhouse had not used the rifle until the night of the riots.

Hours after visiting Kenosha and seeing the damage from the riots, the two teens returned to the city when Black’s friend suggested they help protect a car dealership where the friend had previously worked. They brought their rifles, Black testified, in the hope of deterring looters and rioters from targeting the dealership, and were separated over the course of the night’s events.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect
As Russia & the US sit down for vital security talks, here's what to expect EXPLAINER
The key details from Djokovic’s court case
The key details from Djokovic’s court case EXPLAINER
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies