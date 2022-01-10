Police officer charged with nine new sex crimes

The London cop now faces a total of 29 charges, including 13 counts of rape

London Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been charged with nine new offenses, including six counts of rape. Carrick is now facing 29 charges of sexual abuse.

The Crown Prosecution Service on Monday revealed nine new charges against the 47-year-old police officer, comprising six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of coercive and controlling behavior. The charges relate to four women, and allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018.

Carrick was first charged with rape in October, after a woman he met on the Tinder dating app accused him of pressuring her into getting drunk and having sex with her against her will. Carrick denied the accusation, but three more women came forward alleging that he had raped them, and now, with a total of eight women accusing him, the charges against Carrick allege that the London cop raped prolifically.

In total, Carrick is now charged with 29 offenses against eight women between 2009 and 2020, including 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, and three counts of coercive and controlling behavior.

Carrick is currently suspended from duty and will answer to the latest charges at the Westminster magistrates' court on Wednesday.

Speaking at the time of his arrest in October, London Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said that she was “deeply concerned” by the allegations against Carrick, but would not speak further while criminal proceedings were underway.

Carrick’s case was one of several scandals to rock the Met last year. In September, police officer Wayne Couzens was handed a whole life sentence for falsely imprisoning, raping and murdering Sarah Everard the previous March. Carrick served in the same unit as Couzens, and his first accuser said that she came forward after hearing about Couzens’ sentencing.

Some 771 Met Police officers and staff have faced sexual misconduct allegations over the past 11 years, with only 83 individuals being fired from the service, according to data obtained by iNews under a Freedom of Information request. During that time, 163 officers from the Met were arrested for sexual offenses, with 38 of those later convicted.