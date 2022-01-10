 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 11:10
Anti-vax group decries new restrictions warning (VIDEO)

Anti-lockdown protesters march through Copenhagen, Denmark

Black-clad activists marched through Denmark’s capital Copenhagen on Sunday, decrying anti-Covid rules. The protest took place after the prime minister warned of new restrictions.

Protesters from the activist group Men in Black marched through central Copenhagen exactly one year after they held their first official demonstration in the city. The group promoted the march on social media as “democratic resistance to the epidemic law and the government’s attack on our freedoms.”

The activists carried a large banner reading “No to the epidemic law,” referring to the legislation that regulates Covid restrictions.

Black-clad protesters also carried flares and shot fireworks into the air, chanting, “We’ve had enough” and “Freedom for Denmark.”

Around 1,000 people participated in the gathering, Copenhagen police spokesperson Dyre Sonnicksen told TV 2 Lorry.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned last month that tougher restrictions may be needed to tackle the rise in Covid cases and the arrival of the Omicron variant of the virus.

