BoJo accused of ‘ignoring science’ on Covid

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has claimed the prime minister is failing to protect England

Wales’ first minister has doubled down on comments in which he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “ignoring the science” on Covid-19 by refusing to introduce new measures to prevent the spread of Omicron.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, First Minister Mark Drakeford reiterated claims that England was a “global outlier” and was not protecting its people from the current wave of Covid-19.

Drakeford said he is constantly asked why Wales is not doing the same thing as England. “My answer was to point out that in this debate it is not Wales that is the outlier,” he stated, adding that Scotland, Northern Ireland, and other nations around the world are doing the same thing.

He said it was not for him to answer on behalf of the UK government, which has jurisdiction over England. “I think they have not done what the science would have told them they should do,” he added, doubling down on Friday’s remarks in which he said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “ignoring the science.”

Wales is currently subject to Alert Level 2 restrictions, with masks mandated indoors and restaurant bookings limited to six people. Indoor events with more than 30 people and outdoor events for more than 50 people are prohibited.

“When we have different messages across our border that does make it more difficult for us,” Drakeford added.

Despite the lack of restrictions in England, the most populous nation of the UK has the lowest Covid-19 infection rates; the current figure stands at 1,924 cases per 100,000 people. By comparison, Wales’s infection rate is 2,380 cases per 100,000 people.

Welsh rules have also angered many in the sporting world, with Drakeford insisting that the stadium of English football team Chester is in Wales, and therefore must play their games behind closed doors. Wales’ rugby stars have also called to play their upcoming Six Nations games in England to avoid playing in an empty stadium.