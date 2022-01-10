 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2022 03:07
Fugitive ostriches invade city center (VIDEOS)

Dozens of ostriches enjoyed an unexpected day out in the city
© Getty Images / Lilay Yuzgulen;  EyeEm

The residents of China’s Chongzuo City were amazed to see dozens of ostriches racing down the streets and highways taking advantage of unexpected freedom during the weekend.

As a local ostrich farm owner later explained, around one hundred birds fled their pen after somebody accidentally or deliberately left the door open.

The birds enjoyed freedom, or what some witnesses called an “ostrich marathon,” until local police stepped in to apprehend the fugitives.

Nobody was injured in the incident, though some residents admitted that bumping into 100kg ostriches had not been the most pleasant experience. Footage of unusual scenes, captured by surprised locals, immediately went viral on social media.

