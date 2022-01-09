 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Buffalo smashes into restaurant, sends customer flying

The massive animal is believed to have escaped the butcher before fleeing into an eatery
© Jonny Johansen / Getty Images

Shocking footage from a CCTV camera in China has emerged online, showing a buffalo charging into a restaurant and attacking one of the customers.

In a video that was apparently filmed on the last day of December and has since gone viral on social media, two men can be seen standing inside a restaurant. While one of them is opening a drink and another is busy with his smartphone, a huge and apparently ravaged buffalo emerges through the entrance with its horns down, and sends one of the customers flying out of view of the camera.

Around 20 seconds later, the buffalo returns through a different entrance, smashing furniture with its horns and hooves. It then leaves through the door where it initially entered.

A rope can be seen dangling from the animal, leaving commenters to wonder whether it escaped slaughter by a butcher.

The incident reportedly took place in the city of Taizhou in eastern China. The man who was attacked was hospitalized with leg injuries.

