 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 12:56
HomeWorld News

Minister backs cutting Covid self-isolation period

The UK education secretary said reducing self-quarantine from seven to five days would be helpful
Minister backs cutting Covid self-isolation period
© Niklas HALLE'N / AFP

British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has suggested pressure on the UK’s “critical workforce” can be reduced if the self-isolation period for Covid-infected patients is officially cut shorter.

A move to shorten the isolation period for those with a confirmed Covid-19 infection from seven to five days “would certainly help mitigate some of the pressures on schools, on critical workforce and others,” Zahawi told British media on Sunday.

However, he said expert and scientific advice was needed to make it happen. “What you don’t want is to create the wrong outcome by higher levels of infection,” he added in an interview with Sky News.

Zahawi said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently looking into the issue. “If they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful,” he told the Sunday Times.

I hope we will be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic. 

At the moment, if a person receives a Covid-positive PCR test result, immediate self-isolation is required. Isolation can end if two rapid lateral flow tests (self-administered antigen tests) taken on days six and seven, at least 24 hours apart, are negative – and the person does not have fever. If the tests are still positive, isolation extends for 10 more days. 

Last week, the UK health agency said reducing the isolation period “would be counterproductive,” but that its assessment may change depending on further studies, especially of the Omicron variant and its differences from Delta. Health officials fear some patients released on day five may still be infectious. 

READ MORE: England reveals measures to help schools battle staff shortages amid Covid

There are currently several lines of defense from the deadly virus, which include vaccination, antivirals, and testing, according to the education secretary. The latter – the lateral flow tests in particular – will remain available to the public free of charge, Zahawi said, adding that 425 million such tests are in stock for January alone.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies