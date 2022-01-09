 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 06:27
HomeWorld News

Tokyo addresses anger over US bases

Japan claims it reached an agreement with the United States after the spread of Covid-19 among American troops in the country caused outraged
Tokyo addresses anger over US bases
FILE PHOTO: A warning sign in the fence around the area of US Base Camp Schwab in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, Japan. © Global Look Press / Richard Atrero de Guzman

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida claimed to have come to an agreement with the United States that US troops stationed in Japan should avoid unnecessary outings after they were accused of spreading Covid-19 to locals.

Kishida told the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) on Sunday that the government had “agreed with the United States in principle that unnecessary outings should be controlled and prohibited, and we are discussing specifics now.”

The Japanese government formally requested its US counterpart to ground troops to their bases on Thursday after the country had to reimplement Covid-19 restrictions in several regions near American facilities.

The alleged transmission of Covid-19 from American soldiers to Japanese locals has caused anger in Japan, with many upset that the troops have not been held to strict protocols aimed at keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Last month, 227 people at the US Marine base Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture tested positive for Covid-19. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested at the time that the coronavirus rules on the base were “not consistent with the Japanese rules” and he expressed “strong regret” to US Forces Japan Commander Ricky Rupp.

This week, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki complained that “a major cause of the spread of the Omicron variant is infections coming from U.S. military bases.”

The governors of Hiroshima and Yamaguchi have also protested the situation on US bases.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies