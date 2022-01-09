 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2022 04:31
HomeWorld News

Omicron-Delta ‘hybrid’ gets sinister name

A possible Covid-19 variant hybrid has emerged in Cyprus, but some scientists are calling it a false alarm
Omicron-Delta ‘hybrid’ gets sinister name
A rapid coronavirus test is taken in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 © AP / Petros Karadjias

A hybrid of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants has reportedly been discovered in Cyprus and 25 cases of the virus have already been recorded. Critics of the discovery, however, allege it to be a mere case of contamination.

University of Cyprus biological sciences professor Leondios Kostrikis dubbed the new hybrid ‘Deltacron’ and warned on Friday that the world “will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over current variants.

Twenty-five cases of Deltacron have already been recorded and reported to the GISAID Covid-19 mutation database. Kostrikis, however, said that the hybrid would likely be overpowered by the already mass-circulating Omicron variant.

Though some expressed concern over reports of yet another variant, several scientists dismissed the discovery as a media “scariant” and a false alarm.

“The Cypriot 'Deltacron' sequences reported by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly contamination,” claimed virologist Tom Peacock on Saturday, explaining that “they do not cluster on a phylogenetic tree and have a whole Artic primer sequencing amplicon of Omicron in an otherwise Delta backbone.”

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies