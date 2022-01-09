Protest grows bigger after president vows to ‘piss off’ the unvaxxed

Macron’s words may have backfired after huge crowds took to the streets of France promising to piss him off instead

At least 100,000 people took to the streets of France in protest against Covid-19 restrictions and mandates, after President Macron promised to make the lives of the unvaccinated increasingly hard until they accept the jab.

The huge crowds on Saturday were roughly four times larger than back on December 18, according to police estimates. The protesters opposed, among other things, a nearly implemented government plan to make proof of vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory to use public transport, eat at restaurants, and attend events.

France’s National Assembly passed a bill this week which, if approved by the Senate, would introduce so-called ‘vaccine passes’ to replace the existing ‘health passes’. Under the current rules, a negative PCR or antigen test gives access to a pass which is valid for 24 hours. A vaccine pass, however, would only be issued to those who have recently recovered or been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Même si Macron veut les emmerder, des manifestants anti-vax défilent à Paris. Un cortège #GiletsJaunes ici, et des partisans de @f_philippot ailleurs dans la capitale protestent contre le #PassVaccinal. pic.twitter.com/Obnywhn7BS — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) January 8, 2022

The crowd in Paris alone numbered at least 18,000, according to official estimates, with protesters heard chanting “We’ll piss you off!” in reference to Macron’s controversial comments.

Ten protesters were arrested and three police officers were reportedly injured in scuffles in the capital. At least another two dozen people were reportedly detained at numerous protests across other French cities.

Quelques uns des slogans avant le départ de la manif : «Lliberté, Liberté ! Vérité, Vérité ! Résistance, Résistance ». Et « Macron on t’emmerde ». #manifs8janvierpic.twitter.com/2t5BlK7KdK — Pierre Bouvier (@pibzedog) January 8, 2022

During an interview with Le Parisien on Tuesday, Macron said, “I am not about pissing off the French people. But as for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off.”

Même Darmanin est obligé de reconnaître une très forte poussée de la mobilisation contre le #PasseVaccinalDeLaHonte mais à Paris on était évidemment bien plus que 18 000 ! 😂 100 000 sans aucun problème ! pic.twitter.com/gNrarWUWV2 — Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) January 8, 2022

Macron revealed that continuing to “piss off” unvaccinated French people “to the end” is his “strategy,” and boasted that only a “small minority” was resisting government restrictions.

“How do we reduce that minority? We reduce it – sorry for the expression – by pissing them off even more,” the French president said, explaining that the plan includes “putting pressure on the unvaccinated by limiting, as much as possible, their access to activities in social life.”