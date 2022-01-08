 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2022 00:56
HomeWorld News

Mom brings child to Covid-testing site in car trunk

A high school teacher is accused of felony child endangerment after taking drastic measures to avoid catching the coronavirus from her son
Mom brings child to Covid-testing site in car trunk
Woman standing beside car, putting suitcase in open boot - stock photo © Getty Images / Kathleen Finlay

Texas police are looking for a high school English teacher after she allegedly locked her Covid-19 positive child in a car trunk to limit exposure on the way to a testing facility.

An arrest warrant for felony child endangerment was issued for Sarah Beam, 42, on Friday after her 13-year-old son was discovered in the car trunk at Houston’s Pridgeon Stadium Covid-19 testing center this week.

Bevin Gordon, the Health Services Director for the local independent school district, reportedly contacted police after “she witnessed Beam unlatch the trunk and found the 13-year-old was face down inside.”

Court documents claim Beam defended the travel arrangement by arguing that the child was in the trunk to “prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID.”

After Gordon contacted authorities and returned to the car, however, the child had moved from the trunk to the vehicle’s back seat, but the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Beam, who works as an English teacher at a high school in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan?
Why did Russia-led military bloc intervene in Kazakhstan? EXPLAINER
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies