Trump ‘rallied the mob to attack’, Biden says in Capitol riot anniversary speech
6 Jan, 2022 14:30
Biden attacked Trump's ‘bruised ego’ in Jan. 6 speech and claimed his predecessor did nothing to stop the violence
The president of the United States Joe Biden. © Getty Images / Win McNamee

US President Joe Biden targeted Donald Trump during a speech on the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, claiming he "rallied the crowd" to attack the Capitol and then watched the destruction unfold on television.

​Biden accused rioters of attempting to overturn the election results and ​”subvert the constitution” while Trump was “watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours.”

“He can't accept he lost,” Biden said on Thursday as he blasted Trump's continued claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. 

Trump’s claims are a symptom of his “bruised ego” which Biden claimed matters more to him than the constitution. “We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,”  Biden said.

“The election of 2020 was the greatest demonstration of democracy in the history of this country,” the president concluded about the election that put him in the White House, noting the record number of voters that came out to the polls.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

