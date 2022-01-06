 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakh authorities threaten to ‘eliminate’ anyone offering ‘armed resistance’
6 Jan, 2022 15:11
HomeWorld News

Men ‘overestimate’ attractiveness of women – study

New research on desirability and gender suggests that the old trope about ‘love at first sight’ holds true only for men
Men ‘overestimate’ attractiveness of women – study
Men tend to overestimate a woman's attractiveness. © Getty Images / Tomas Rodriguez

Researchers have found that men tend to overestimate how attractive a woman is based on just a brief glimpse, whereas women who catch a glance of a man are more likely to underestimate his handsomeness.

The findings, published last month in the Evolution and Human Behavior journal, suggests the cliche about ‘falling in love at first sight’ only goes one way. The study appears to confirm the concept of ‘first-impression bias’ in both men and women.

Conducted in Australia, researchers asked around 400 volunteers to evaluate the attractiveness of strangers from the opposite sex based on a blurry photo without a clear view of their facial features, and then again from a clear image.

The researchers also randomized the order of presentation, switching between first showing participants a blurry image or a clear image. Through this method, they were apparently able to “isolate the unique effects of uncertainty” – which was only identified when volunteers saw the blurred images first. 

“When people have only incomplete information about a potential partner, they must make inferences about their desirability, leading to possible errors in judgment,” the researchers noted.

The study looked at how people “balance the risks” of these errors of misjudgment, and the differences between how men and women respond to this uncertainty.

The potential risks were described as either engaging in “regrettable mating behavior” when overestimating desirability, or “missing a valuable opportunity” when under-perceiving attractiveness.

The AI of the beholder? Algorithm can now learn which faces you find attractive from your brain waves
Read more
The AI of the beholder? Algorithm can now learn which faces you find attractive from your brain waves

The results showed that men, on average, give women the benefit of the doubt when it comes to judging attractiveness, while the opposite held true when the roles were reversed.

Further analysis suggested “more nuanced biases” in that men appeared to specifically overestimate the attractiveness of unattractive (but not attractive) women, while women exhibited a bias against attractive (but not unattractive) men.

While noting that this was an “important finding,” the team said these were “broad quantitative effects” that needed to be studied further to understand why “first-impression bias” existed to begin with. They also highlighted the importance of conducting algorithm-based studies into cognitive biases.

The study noted that earlier research on perception bias, including examinations of men overestimating how interested a woman was in them sexually, had emphasized “between-sex” differences.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia?
Why is Novak Djokovic set to be deported from Australia? EXPLAINER
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan
How a hike in fuel prices led to mass unrest in Kazakhstan EXPLAINER
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption
The big questions surrounding Djokovic’s Australian Open medical exemption EXPLAINER
Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies