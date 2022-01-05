Devastating US rowhouse fire leaves seven children dead

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kazakh president asks Russia-led bloc for military help
5 Jan, 2022 17:54
Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy is shown speaking to reporters after Wednesday's deadly rowhouse blaze. ©  Philadelphia Fire Department

A massive early-morning fire in Philadelphia engulfed a building with two apartments, killing at least 13 people and injuring two. All smoke detectors in the rowhouse apparently didn’t work.

The fire started on the second story at around 6.30am on Wednesday and was brought under control about an hour later, Philadelphia Fire Department officials said. Some residents were able to escape on their own, and firefighters rescued several others after cutting a hole in the building’s roof.

Of the 13 fatalities, at least seven were children. The death toll may rise, as the two surviving victims were hospitalized with potentially critical injuries. Around 26 people were reportedly living in the 2,300sq ft rowhouse, which had been converted into two apartments. Eighteen residents were crammed into one of them, and officials said four smoke detectors in the building weren’t working. The cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined. 

“I’ve been around for 35 years, and this is probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever been to,” Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy told reporters.

The building, owned by the housing authority, is located in the Fairmount neighborhood, near a state prison. A neighbor told local CBS News affiliate KYW-TV he was woken by the afflicted residents’ anguished cries. “I just heard screams,” he said. “The flames were huge. You can’t really imagine something like this happening.”

The blaze will go down as one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia’s history. The worst on record, which began in a furniture dealer’s building and spread to neighboring properties, killed 22 people in 1901. 

