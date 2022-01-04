 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 12:19
WATCH: Police detain anti-lockdown protesters

German police detained protesters for breaking Covid rules in Bautzen
© Ruptly

Opponents of lockdowns and vaccine mandates marched in cities across Germany on Monday, decrying the government’s tough Covid-19 policies. Officers were filmed detaining several people in the eastern city of Bautzen in Saxony.

Police in the region said they stopped several processions in the city on Monday, including a march of around 250 people.  

Riot officers were filmed pinning some protesters to the ground and using zip cuffs to detain them. Outdoor gatherings of groups of more than 10 people are banned under health guidelines.    

Similar rallies against Covid restrictions were held all over Germany, including in Cottbus, where activists chanted “Hands off our children.”

In Dusseldorf, protesters marched under a banner that read, “We are the red line, Mr. Scholz,” referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said there were “no red lines” for his government in terms of fighting the virus.  

In some cities, protests took place alongside counter-demonstrations. Several people attempted to break through a barrier separating the opposing sides in Potsdam, police said.

Germany has recently tightened its rules on private gatherings amid a spike in cases of the Omicron variant of the virus. For the unvaccinated, gatherings are limited to a maximum of two people from another household. Health passes are required to enter places like restaurants. 

