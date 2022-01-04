 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2022 09:45
HomeWorld News

Judge rules on US Navy SEALs vaccination dispute

US judge rules in favor of Navy SEALs refusing vaccination on religious grounds
Judge rules on US Navy SEALs vaccination dispute
© US Navy/Facebook

A Texas court ruled that it would be unconstitutional for the US Navy to punish service members seeking a religious exemption from President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

District Judge Reed O’Connor issued a preliminary order on Monday blocking the Navy and the Department of Defense from enforcing their vaccine rules.

“The Navy service members in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,” the judge wrote in his decision. “The Covid-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no Covid-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution.”

The judge was acting on a lawsuit filed by 35 service members, including SEALs and Navy crewmen and divers, who wanted to refuse the vaccine on religious grounds. According to court documents, the plaintiffs are Catholic, Eastern Orthodox Christians, and Protestants. 

The plaintiffs faced disqualification for refusing, which would make them “permanently non-deployable,” the judge wrote.

The judge noted that 99.4% of active-duty Navy service member had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by early November.

Judge blocks vax & mask mandate for low-income children
Read more
Judge blocks vax & mask mandate for low-income children

First Liberty Institute, a legal organization representing the plaintiffs, welcomed the order. “Punishing SEALs for simply asking for a religious accommodation is purely vindictive and punitive,” the group’s general counsel, Michael Berry, said in a statement to the media.

The Navy did not comment on the matter. “We are aware of the injunction and are reviewing it,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

President Joe Biden’s wider vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees is currently facing a challenge in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hold a special hearing on the matter on Friday.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies