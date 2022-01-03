 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2022 16:40
HomeWorld News

UK PM issues warning over Covid

The British PM has warned UK citizens that it would be ‘absolute folly’ to claim the pandemic is over
UK PM issues warning over Covid
© Associated Press

Boris Johnson has rejected any suggestion the Covid pandemic is over, despite Omicron being “plainly milder” than previous variants of the virus and the country’s “very, very high level of vaccination.”

Speaking at a vaccination center on Monday, Johnson said the evidence that has been presented to the government shows that Omicron is “considerably milder than previous variants.”

Urging people to “remain cautious” and stick to the government’s current “plan B,” Johnson sought to alleviate concerns about rising case numbers while not encouraging people to be complacent about the pandemic.

"Looking at the numbers of people who are going into hospital, it would be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting," he said.

READ MORE: Scotland reveals how many Omicron patients needed intensive care

Johnson accepted that “the NHS is under pressure due to its high transmissibility,” arguing that it is down to the public to do “everything they can to help relieve that pressure.”

Issuing a warning about the individuals affected by Omicron, Johnson cited how the majority of those requiring hospital treatment due to Covid are currently either unvaccinated or have not had their booster jab.

On Sunday, England and Wales recorded 137,583 new daily Covid cases, although data for the UK as a whole was incomplete, as figures from Scotland and Northern Ireland are delayed due to the bank holiday weekend.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Countries set to launch e-money this year
Countries set to launch e-money this year EXPLAINER
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions
How new Russian-built passenger jet MC-21 took off despite Western sanctions EXPLAINER
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing
How Omicron might affect Ghislaine Maxwell hearing EXPLAINER
Did China ban Steam this Christmas?
Did China ban Steam this Christmas? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies